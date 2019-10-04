Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $162.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.