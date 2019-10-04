New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 368,771 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $34,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $367,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $1,404,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,338. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.32. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,912. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

