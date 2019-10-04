New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on New Residential Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 2,641,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Comerica Bank increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 94,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 643,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

