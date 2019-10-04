Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $18.26. 145,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,178. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 218.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

