Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

OTCMKTS:NWPHF remained flat at $$9.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

