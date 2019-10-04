Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:NEP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 1,416,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,089. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 94,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,413,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

