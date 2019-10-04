Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ focus on high-quality domestic renewable assets is expected to be accretive to its long-term goal. Its financial strength will provide assistance to the company in completing capital projects and making accretive acquisitions from NextEra Energy Resources, which further expanded its capability to produce clean energy from renewable sources. The partnership’s units have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the partnership’s prospects could be adversely impacted by natural gas price fluctuation, as it can lower the demand for new pipeline projects. Stringent rules, and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate earnings are headwinds. Fluctuating weather conditions at times lower power productions from renewable sources.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,089. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

