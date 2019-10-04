Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Down 6.3%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19, approximately 2,871,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,282,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NE shares. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price target on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Noble in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SEB Equities cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $289.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.52.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Noble’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Noble news, Director Julie H. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,302 shares in the company, valued at $234,734.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NE. Firefly Value Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 17.7% in the second quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 20,141,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 51.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,688,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the second quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 100.6% in the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,114,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 300.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 931,378 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

