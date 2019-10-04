Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $636,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.71. 56,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,132. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $268.64.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

In other news, Director Sunil Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $95,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,936.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.01 per share, with a total value of $65,257.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,333.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,747. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.