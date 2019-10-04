Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock worth $9,187,023. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.15. 131,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

