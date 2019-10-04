Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Under Armour by 70.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 67,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Under Armour by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,875. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

