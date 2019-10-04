Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 52.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 48,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 64,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.45.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.36.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.