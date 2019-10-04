Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $167.66. 309,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

