North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,742 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.80% of American Software worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 2,671.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 86.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,602,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

American Software stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 2,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.12 million, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.54. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $45,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,162 shares of company stock worth $2,768,661. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

