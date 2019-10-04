North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6 Million Position in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 3.80% of Escalade worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Escalade by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in Escalade by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESCA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.27. Escalade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

