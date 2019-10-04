North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,659,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 183,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,242,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,601. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Stephens began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

