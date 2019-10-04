North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 377,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after purchasing an additional 151,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,124. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

