North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

GOOG traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,185.89. 649,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,313. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,201.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,171.46. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

