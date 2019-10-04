North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 4,257 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 95,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 203,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 70,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.81. 5,073,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,722,680. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $228.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,895. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

