NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading Down 7.8%

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.58, 700,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 769,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NOW by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,975,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

