NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,438 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

