Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6,509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $32,858.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.