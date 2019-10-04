Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 544,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,880,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,923,000 after acquiring an additional 112,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,374,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,045,000 after acquiring an additional 48,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $66.94 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $80.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.