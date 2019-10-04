Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 141.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,109 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $33,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $1,584,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 31.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.30 million. Research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

