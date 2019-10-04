Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1,006.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,679 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $30,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $678,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $92,691.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,410.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. 2,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,637. MSA Safety Inc has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $114.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.21.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $349.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.73 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 28.35%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

