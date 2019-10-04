Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $34.95 Million in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 596,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Exponent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,864,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,785,000 after buying an additional 102,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Exponent by 12.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 510,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,393. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $210,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,569,688.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,118 shares in the company, valued at $17,439,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,773 shares of company stock worth $7,227,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

