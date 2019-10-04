Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $32,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.73. 544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,461. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $159.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

