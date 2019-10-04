Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Navient worth $35,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 472,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Navient by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 224,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. Navient Corp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on shares of Navient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

