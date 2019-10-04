Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $31.66 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 224,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Nordson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.66. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other Nordson news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,253,463.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,724.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $660,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,687 shares of company stock worth $5,270,682 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

