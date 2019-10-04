Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $32.93 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,953,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,931,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at $835,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $87,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.