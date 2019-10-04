nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Down to $20.11

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $20.11. nVent Electric shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 43,007 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

