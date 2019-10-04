nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.11, approximately 2,901,309 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 1,187,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Buckingham Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

