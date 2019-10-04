Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock remained flat at $$8.15 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,579. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $241.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 21,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $174,748.56. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $34,592.25. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 431,354 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 522,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 85,729 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,904,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

