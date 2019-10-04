Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 244,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,181. Omeros has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.84.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Omeros by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Omeros by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

