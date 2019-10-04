OmiseGO (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.88 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00010310 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, CoinTiger, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $118.88 million and $35.85 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Bithumb, B2BX, Hotbit, Radar Relay, Koinex, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Tidex, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, FCoin, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Livecoin, BitForex, Coinrail, Braziliex, Exmo, TOPBTC, Independent Reserve, Ethfinex, COSS, IDAX, C2CX, Bit-Z, DDEX, Vebitcoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DigiFinex, HitBTC, OKEx, AirSwap, Crex24, Cobinhood, BigONE, ABCC, Liqui, Huobi, CoinBene, CoinEx, Poloniex, Gate.io, Bittrex, Zebpay, IDCM, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, BitBay, ChaoEX, DragonEX, BitMart, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Coinnest, BX Thailand, Tokenomy, Coinone, IDEX, Binance, TDAX, Upbit, CoinTiger, GOPAX and Iquant. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

