Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Trimmed by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,288. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.