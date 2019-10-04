Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 19.2%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) were down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 1,633,010 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,146% from the average daily volume of 131,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

