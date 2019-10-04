OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

NYSE ONE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 111,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,946. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group L.P. grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 31,017,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,474,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 564,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 192,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

