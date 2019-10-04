Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Shares Up 11.4%

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) shares shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48, 172,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 115,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ossen Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ossen Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Ossen Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

