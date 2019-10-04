Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.38. 14,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Stuart Reardon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 101,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 73,727 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.