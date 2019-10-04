Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.2% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

Shares of AAPL traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.20. 4,554,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,369,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $989.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

