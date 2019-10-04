PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Shares Down 11.5%

PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)’s stock price dropped 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

About PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and life insurance; asset management; and pension and annuity products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments.

