Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Express by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Express by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 277,134 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167,871 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000.

EXPR stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Express had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

