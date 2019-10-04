Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Shares in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.31% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HSDT opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Helius Medical Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Helius Medical Technologies Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.