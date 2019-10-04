Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 25,181 FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 262.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTSI. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial lowered FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FTS International from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Shares of FTSI opened at $2.04 on Friday. FTS International Inc has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). FTS International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. FTS International’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTS International Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

