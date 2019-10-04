Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 173,605 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $4.61 on Friday. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGP. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

