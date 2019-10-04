Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $117,000 Investment in Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Equillium (NYSE:EQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.12% of Equillium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSE:EQ opened at $3.81 on Friday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04.

EQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

