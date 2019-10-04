Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 47.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 61.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,289 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.86 on Friday. Endo International PLC has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL).

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.