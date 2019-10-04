Parallax Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:PRLX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Parallax Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PRLX)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 31,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 143,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Parallax Health Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRLX)

Parallax Health Sciences, Inc builds and expands an integrated digital healthcare network with products and services that can provide remote communication, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients on a proprietary platform. The company offers remote healthcare products, including patent pending software and mobile apps, and other services, as well as electronic kits and devices from third-party licensed platforms that are designated towards a patient's primary health concern, such as diabetes, blood pressure, cardiovascular, general monitoring, etc.; and audio and video options that interface with the patient's healthcare providers.

