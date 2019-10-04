Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Boosts Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 95,200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 101,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 62,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,211. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

